Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Update

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IDEA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,612. Invent Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.
Invent Ventures Company Profile
