Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Update

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IDEA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,612. Invent Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

Invent Ventures, Inc, formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc, is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology .

