Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $380.06

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.06 and traded as high as $420.00. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) shares last traded at $411.50, with a volume of 51,252 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 380.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.10 million and a P/E ratio of 242.06.

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

