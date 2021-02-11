Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSML. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 686.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

