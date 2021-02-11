Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 403.8% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 403.8% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

