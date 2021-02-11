Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 206.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 705.9% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.017 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

