Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

