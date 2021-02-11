Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.93

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $23.58. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 51,580 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 330.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

