Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $11.07. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 284,539 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $479,826.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 301,770 shares of company stock worth $3,221,962 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,413 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

