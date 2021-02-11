Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.87

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.87 and last traded at $123.87, with a volume of 67604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

