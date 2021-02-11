Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Invesco by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.