Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,403 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,100,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,805,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,729,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 143,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

