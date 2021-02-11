Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

