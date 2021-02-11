Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $334.25. 1,208,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

