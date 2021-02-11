Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 73.1% in January

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 244,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,140. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

