Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.94

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.94 and last traded at $134.80, with a volume of 14461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

