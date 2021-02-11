Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7,305.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,448. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

