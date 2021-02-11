Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.79 and last traded at $77.44. 294,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

