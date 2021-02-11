Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.54 and last traded at $74.37. 16,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Mid Core Portfolio, formerly Powershares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dynamic Mid Cap Intellidex Index (the Mid Cap Intellidex). The Mid Cap Intellidex consists of 100 United States stocks selected by the AMEX (the Intellidex Provider).

