Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.65. 23,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 5,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXSV)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

