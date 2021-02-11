Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 11th (CCJ, COHR, DLGNF, DURYY, EGOV, GLUU, HLLGY, ICE, QLYS, RDWR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 11th:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its top line was driven by the compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services and strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization. A strong balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. However, its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. Increasing interest expenses and high leverage raise financial risk.”

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

