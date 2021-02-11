Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 11th (AAD, ALXO, ATUS, AVLR, AVNT, BG, BHF, CDW, CERN, COP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 11th:

Amadeus FiRe AG (AAD.F) (ETR:AAD) was given a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $195.00 to $205.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $52.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $165.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $864.00 to $811.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $915.00 to $942.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $136.00 to $168.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price boosted by 140166 from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $221.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $31.00 to $74.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $210.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$69.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $772.00 to $780.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $58.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $70.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price raised by 140166 from $37.00 to $43.00. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $59.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $85.00 to $150.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $79.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by 140166 from $45.00 to $70.00. 140166 currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price raised by 140166 from $210.00 to $250.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by 140166 from $130.00 to $200.00. 140166 currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $209.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $220.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $167.00 to $218.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

