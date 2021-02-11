Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (OCDO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON: OCDO):

2/10/2021 – Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

OCDO traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,559 ($33.43). The company had a trading volume of 677,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,557.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,421.97. The company has a market cap of £19.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.78. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In other Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $10,010,704.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

