Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $257.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

