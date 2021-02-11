Investment Management of Virginia LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

