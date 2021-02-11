Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 1,737 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after acquiring an additional 112,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $257.46 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

