Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 11,769 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 828 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 815,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

