Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 33,343 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,474% compared to the typical volume of 933 call options.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: Market Perform

