Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,197 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,131% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $92.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

