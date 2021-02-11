Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,788 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,087 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

CLSN stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 2,246,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,003,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.42. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

