Investors Purchase Large Volume of Domtar Put Options (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,368 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 12,388% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. grew its position in Domtar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Domtar by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

UFS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,415. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.