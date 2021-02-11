Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Cap of $16.76 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $26,218.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01132977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.73 or 0.05486502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

