Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 2.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.67% of Invitation Homes worth $277,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

INVH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $30.51. 74,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,035. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.