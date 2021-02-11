Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.40. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 6,114 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $587.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

