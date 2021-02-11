iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Insider Scott Cunningham Purchases 5,000 Shares

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) insider Scott Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

LON IOM opened at GBX 318 ($4.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. iomart Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The stock has a market cap of £347.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 68.63%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

