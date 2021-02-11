ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Short Interest Up 825.4% in January

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, a growth of 825.4% from the January 14th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of ION Acquisition Corp 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IACA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 733,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66. ION Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

