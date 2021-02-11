ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,915. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.12.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

