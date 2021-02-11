ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,915. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.12.
About ION Geophysical
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.