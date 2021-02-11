ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Trading Down 13%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s stock price was down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 576,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 306,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

