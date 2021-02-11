ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Trading Down 13%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s stock price was down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 576,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 306,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.12.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.
