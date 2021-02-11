ION Market Capitalization Tops $418,058.71 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 211.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 111.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $418,058.71 and $109.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00334919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.40 or 0.03560371 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,527,160 coins and its circulating supply is 13,627,160 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

