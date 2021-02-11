IONChain Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $274,463.97 and $3,675.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.38 or 0.01071355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.03 or 0.05276310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

