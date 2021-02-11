Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $581,276.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.02 and a beta of 1.42.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.