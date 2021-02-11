IOST (IOST) Tops One Day Volume of $386.43 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $442.60 million and $386.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.82 or 0.01090222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.96 or 0.05294094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00026339 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

