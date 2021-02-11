IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $3.28 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 53.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $869.36 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 170.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00066649 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

