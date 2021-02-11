IoTeX Price Up 49.1% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $167.72 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01132977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.73 or 0.05486502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044329 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

