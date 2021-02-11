IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Shares Up 49.4%

Shares of IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) shot up 49.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 70,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,958% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

IP Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

