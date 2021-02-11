iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas SubTR ETN B (NYSEARCA:GAZB) Shares Down 3%

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas SubTR ETN B (NYSEARCA:GAZB) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 3,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas SubTR ETN B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas SubTR ETN B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.