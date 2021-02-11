iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Trading 0.7% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.90. 1,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

