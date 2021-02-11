iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Shares Down 3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 3,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.