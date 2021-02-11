IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) Shares Up 0%

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.70. 492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65.

