IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.69. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 208.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

