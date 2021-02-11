iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.41 Million

Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report $76.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.52 million and the highest is $79.20 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $59.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $263.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.88 million to $265.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $337.11 million, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $360.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.77.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,700. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC stock opened at $176.78 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.55 and a beta of 1.68.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

